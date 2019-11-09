Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Two-time downhill mountain bike world champion Danny Hart said three of the bikes belonged to him

Four high-performance bikes belonging to two world champion cyclists have been stolen from a Sheffield car park.

Owned by Danny Hart and Matt Walker, the bikes were taken from two vehicles parked in the grounds of the Kenwood Hall Hotel, on Kenwood Road, on Monday night, South Yorkshire Police said.

They were custom-made and collectively worth more than £20,000, officers said.

Hart is a two-time downhill mountain bike world champion while Walker is a junior winner of the same.

Hart has also won four rounds of the World Cup Series and two national championships.

In an Instagram post, Hart said the bikes, three of which belonged to him, were stolen at about 05:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Police said the bikes were "rare and they are, given the context, worth a lot more than just their financial value to their owners".

Officers have appealed for anyone with any information to contact the force.