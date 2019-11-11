Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to the house on Denman Street but the man was pronounced dead at the scene

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 26-year-old man died in South Yorkshire.

The man's body was found by emergency services called to an address in Denman Street, Rotherham, at about 21:30 GMT on Sunday.

A 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman from the Rotherham area were arrested and are being questioned.

The man has not been formally identified and a post-mortem examination is due to be held.

The area around Denman Street has been cordoned off while police investigate.

It is expected to remain in place for most of the day.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area on Sunday evening.

Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.