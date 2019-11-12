Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Sarah Barrass, 35, and Brandon Machin, 39, had both pleaded guilty to the charges against them

A mother-of-six murdered her two teenage sons the day after a bid to poison them failed.

Sarah Barrass, along with family member Brandon Machin strangled Tristan and Blake Barrass, aged 13 and 14, in Shiregreen, Sheffield, on 24 May.

The court heard how Barrass, 35, would regularly tell her children: "I gave you life, I can take it away."

Barrass and 39-year-old Machin are being sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court.

The court heard the pair hatched the plot to kill the children because Barrass feared they would be taken into care.

'Ensure death'

They had unsuccessfully tried to poison the four eldest children the night before, by forcing them to take ADHD tablets.

Kama Melly QC, prosecuting, said: "None of the children wanted to take the tablets but were forced to do so.

"The defendants expected the tablets to kill the children overnight."

The court heard after the bid failed, Barrass strangled Tristan with her dressing gown cord.

Machin then strangled Blake with his hands.

They "then placed bin bags over their heads to ensure their certain death", Ms Melly said.

The court heard when the tablets had not had the effect Barrass wanted, she began to search online for other ways of murdering her children, including suffocating, strangulation and drowning.

After killing Tristan and Blake, the defendants ran a bath and repeatedly tried to drown one of the younger children, the court heard.

Barrass and Machin have both previously admitted murder, conspiracy to murder all six of her children, including Blake and Tristan, and five counts of attempted murder.

All the surviving children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are under the age of 13.

