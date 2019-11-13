Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services found the 26-year-old man stabbed in the chest at a house in Denman Street on Sunday

Two people have been charged with murdering a 26-year-old man at a house.

He was found by emergency services at a property in Denman Street, Eastwood, Rotherham, at about 21:30 GMT on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination found the man had been stabbed in the chest, police said.

Dimitrijus Jakimovas, 32, and Indre Barysaite, 29, both of Denman Street, are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later.

More Yorkshire stories

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.