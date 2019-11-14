Image copyright PA Media Image caption The village of Fishlake has been cut off by severe flooding

The village of Fishlake near Doncaster has been cut off by flooding, with hundreds of people being forced to leave their properties.

At times like this, communities need support and villagers in nearby Stainforth, a couple of miles away, have been doing all they can to support their neighbours.

Amy Grant, 27, posted on social media appealing for help and said more than 2,000 people had visited Stainforth's Central Club bringing donations of food, cleaning products, toiletries and clothing.

Ms Grant has also managed to secure the use of chalets and caravans for families who have been flooded out.

"I've got five children and if it were on the other foot I hope people would do it for us," she said.

She has been told pets have been abandoned in a house in the village, with firefighters going in to feed them every day.

Ms Grant and her fellow volunteers were arranging for vets to visit to check on livestock and for horseboxes to be provided.

"I were at Fishlake all day yesterday," said Ms Grant.

"They're all in good spirits and overwhelmed with the support, they're happy where they are and if they don't want to leave you can't force them."

Image caption Amy Grant helped organise donations at Stainforth's Central Club

Ms Grant said the main complaint was the "terrible" smell but people are generally in good health.

The volunteers gave Moses baskets to the parents of two newborn babies who were unable to return to Fishlake.

They have also delivered special sweets to a boy with diabetes and planned to send kits for other people in the village living with the condition.

Ms Grant said: "Most of the ones I've helped have been with children, it's heartbreaking, if it was me I wouldn't know what to do with myself."

She said they had received donations from as far away as Newcastle and Northampton.

When asked what was the strangest thing they had received, she said: "We've had some unusual underwear, that's now at the church in Fishlake.

"Everything is just sent, you never know."

Image caption Villagers helped troops place sandbags along the river bank

The bridge connecting Stainforth and Fishlake has been busy, with soldiers working to reinforce the riverbank.

Villagers insisted on helping the troops by transporting sandbags using wheelbarrows.

A big clean-up effort is planned for Fishlake when the water recedes and local cleaning companies have already offered their services free of charge.

David Henshaw, from Stainforth, said: "I just feel for all them in Fishlake, I know friends who live over there who've lost everything."

