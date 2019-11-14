Image caption Disruption is expected to last until at least 16:00 BST

Commuters are facing major delays after a train derailed in Leeds.

Services between Leeds, Lincoln and Kings Cross are affected after an empty passenger service struck a stationary train at the Neville Hill depot on Thursday night.

Train operator London North Eastern Railway described it as a "low-speed derailment".

No-one was injured but disruption on the network is expected until about 16:00 BST on Friday.