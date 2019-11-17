Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Lewis Bagshaw died in hospital after being found on Piper Crescent in Southey

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after an alleged murder in Sheffield.

Four people - three men and a teenager - have already been charged with murder after Lewis Bagshaw, 21, died of stab wounds.

On Friday, South Yorkshire Police arrested a man, 28, woman, 40, and a boy, 16.

They have all been released under investigation as investigations continue.

Mr Bagshaw died after being found injured on Piper Crescent, Sheffield, on 21 July.

Police are continuing to appeal for information.

