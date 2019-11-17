Image caption Doncaster Council said Fishlake residents were "not advised to return home just yet"

Residents of a flooded South Yorkshire village have been advised not to return home yet despite water levels falling.

A clean-up operation is currently under way in Fishlake, where many villagers were evacuated from their homes.

Doncaster Council said most roads in the area were still impassable due to the flooding and warned there was still a lot of deep standing water which "presents significant safety risks".

There are currently 58 flood warnings in place across England.

Fishlake church warden Peter Pridham said the situation in the village was fundamentally stable but there was still a risk to farms on the outskirts.

He called on members of the public to continue donating food and money for the relief effort.

Image caption A Sunday service was held at St Cuthberts where the pews are full with donated food, clothes and cleaning products

As flood water has been pumped out of the village, some people have managed to return to their homes to survey the damage.

Linda Bushell spent Saturday night in her house after spending every night for the past week on a camp bed at the village pub.

"Last night was the first night I slept all week," she said.

Image caption Supplies were dropped off by the Muslim community in Bradford

Robert Colburn, who has been working with the British Red Cross, said support was available for people who were finding the flood "emotionally traumatic".

Doncaster Council have provided Fishlake residents with advice on how to receive their mail, either collecting it from the post office in nearby Stainforth or registering to have it redirected for free.

