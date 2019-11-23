A person has died in a fire at a flat in Sheffield.

Fire crews were called to the blaze on Handsworth Road in the city just after 11:30 GMT, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Firefighters entered the property and found the person inside, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire service has not yet confirmed any more details about the person who died. An investigation into the blaze will now take place.

