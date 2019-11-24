Image copyright Google Image caption The crash took place just before midnight on Friday

A 29-year-old man has died in a suspected hit-and-run crash in South Yorkshire.

The man was found dead the A630 High Road, Warmsworth, Doncaster, just before midnight on Friday, police said.

Officers said his injuries were caused by a collision with a car, and police are looking for a white vehicle - possibly a Seat - which left the scene.

Anyone who may have seen the car in the area or who has dashcam footage is being urged to contact police.

The incident happened at 23:49 GMT on the road between the junction of Tenter Road and the Holiday Inn.

The man has not yet been identified but police said his family was being supported by specialist officers.

