Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal crash in which a 29-year-old man died.

He was found injured in the carriageway of the A630 High Road, Warmsworth, Doncaster, at about midnight on Friday.

He died at the scene. Police believe he had been hit by a car which did not stop.

Two men, 29 and 23, both from Doncaster, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They remain in custody.

A 47-year-old man, also from Doncaster, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice and a 21-year-old woman, from Denaby Main, was arrested for assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

Both have been released under investigation.

