Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The man's body was found on Fordstead Lane near Barnby Dun in South Yorkshire

A post mortem examination is to be carried out on a body found on a road affected by the recent flooding in South Yorkshire.

The dead man was found on Fordstead Lane near Barnby Dun, in the Doncaster area, on Saturday.

The road between Barnby Dun and Arksey was under water for two weeks after the River Don burst its banks earlier in November.

Police were unable to say how long the body had been at that spot.

Officers said they did not consider the death to be suspicious, but tests will be carried out on Tuesday.

