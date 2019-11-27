Image caption Environmental health officers have visited Darwin's Dairy a number of times to carry out tests

A dairy is recalling milk after an outbreak of E.coli in South Yorkshire, public health officials said.

Darwin's Diary was "advised" to recall products after 18 people fell ill.

Barnsley Council and Public Health England said a potential problem had been identified with the pasteurisation process, but the dairy was not confirmed as the outbreak's source.

Ben Darwin, who runs the dairy, said there was "no evidence or proven link to the cases of E. coli".

Image caption Darwin's Dairy usually has "thousands and thousands of milk bottles going out every week all over South Yorkshire"

Public Health England became aware of an increase in E. coli cases in South Yorkshire this month, with 18 confirmed or probable cases identified in people with links to Barnsley, Doncaster or Sheffield.

Those affected are currently recovering at home and in hospital.

Of the people who fell ill, nine are known to have consumed Darwin's Dairy products before becoming unwell, according to a joint statement from Barnsley Council and Public Health England.

They said the dairy was "cooperating fully" with their advice to recall products.

Environmental health officers have visited the dairy, in the village of Oxspring, near Barnsley, although it has not been confirmed as the source of the outbreak.

Members of the public have been advised to throw away Darwin's Dairy skimmed, semi-skimmed, whole milk, whipping cream and double cream.

The products concerned can be identified by a logo for Darwin's Dairy or NP & DJ Darwin Ltd, the wording "produced at Whitefield Farm, Oxspring, Barnsley" or an oval mark containing the reference "UK YB006 EC".

Image caption The 140-cow dairy is run by Jackie and Ben Darwin, a fifth generation farmer

Mr Darwin said environmental health officers had carried out two tests which came back clear, and he is currently waiting for the results of a third.

He said: "If we don't get this milk out we've got no money coming in, It's got the potential to finish this business. We're only a small family farm. We can't withstand this sort of publicity."

