Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some areas endured a month's worth of rain in 24 hours

Insurance payouts to flood victims in Yorkshire and the Midlands are expected to reach £110m, according to initial estimates by insurers.

Emergency payments of more than £1.2m have already been made to homeowners and businesses.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) said it expected to pay out £45m for homes and possessions, £58m for businesses and £7.5m for vehicles.

Hundreds of homes were affected by torrential rain on 7 November.

The ABI said initial estimates showed just over 4,000 flood claims had been received so far - 2,250 relating to homes and businesses and 1,788 to damaged vehicles.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Hundreds of residents were forced to evcuate their homes

It said the average household flood claim was likely to be around £31,000 and £70,000 for a business.

At least £680,000 has been paid out so far in rehousing the worst-hit in temporary accommodation, the association said.

Some residents in Doncaster, one of the worst-hit areas, said they had encountered difficulties with insurance following the floods.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Many businesses were hit with stock being damaged

It is thought about a third of villagers in Fishlake, near Doncaster, are uninsured with a similar number facing issues with contents cover.

The Environment Agency said current estimates suggested 655 properties had been flooded in Yorkshire with more than 1,200 homes evacuated, mainly in Bentley and Fishlake.

More homes and businesses were also damaged by flooding in Nottingham, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.