Image caption Hughes admitted the dangerous driving at Sheffield Crown Court

A man has admitted causing the death of a teenage boy by dangerous driving.

Mitchel Hughes, aged 25, of Lapwater Road, Wingfield, Rotherham, pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to causing the death of 15-year-old Ryan Durkin earlier this year, it can now be reported.

Ryan died in hospital eight days after he was hit by a BMW car on Brinsworth Lane, in Rotherham on 19 April.

Hughes is due to be sentenced at a later date.

