Image copyright PA Media Image caption The flooding devastated communities across South Yorkshire

The organisation behind a flood relief appeal has praised the "extraordinary" public response as it nears its £500,000 target.

The South Yorkshire Flood Disaster Relief Appeal was set up after widespread flooding across the county at the beginning of November.

The charity behind the appeal said the money meant it would be able to provide "substantial support".

It believes more than 1,000 households were affected by the flooding.

Ruth Willis, chief executive of South Yorkshire's Community Foundation, said: "The response to the South Yorkshire Flood Disaster Relief Appeal, set up the day after the flooding first hit, has been truly extraordinary."

She praised the "selflessness and generosity" of those who have given and said, although they were near their target, donations showed no sign of stopping.

"Not only does this mean that we can provide substantial support for those affected with immediate financial aid but it also means we are able to help contribute to the cost of the extensive clean up and repairs many households now need as well as other essentials.

"With many people unable to live in their own homes due to the damage, it is imperative that we are able to give whatever financial aid we can."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Flood water entered hundreds of homes and destroyed possessions across South Yorkshire

An initial £200 towards clean-up costs and repairs is being offered to everyone eligile, and Ms Willis urged people to apply.

"If you've been affected by the floods you are entitled to this £200," she said.

The charity hopes to be able to give further financial aid to the worst-affected properties in the future.

