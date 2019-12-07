Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption The dye shows up under UV light and contains a unique code number

Nightclub bouncers are being given special marker dye by police to try to to cut down on violent customers.

Smartwater canisters will be used by door staff working at pubs and clubs across South Yorkshire.

The liquid is sprayed on troublemakers. The dye shows up under ultra-violet light and contains a unique code number which allows police to link offenders to a particular incident.

Police said the county-wide rollout comes after a trial in Sheffield.

Dave Andrews, whose firm provides door staff to hundreds of venues across South Yorkshire, said the six-month Sheffield trial had shown the spray was a "fantastic visual deterrent".

"We have had incidents where problems are bubbling at front doors of venues, but on seeing, or being told about SmartWater, situations are quickly diffused," he said.

South Yorkshire Police said more than 70 door staff working across Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley had undergone specialist training.

Supt Lee Berry said the spray would only be used "in serious incidents".

"We will be monitoring its use and keeping track of how often it is being deployed," he said.

