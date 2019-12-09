Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was born at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital

A boy who suffered catastrophic brain damage before his birth at a Sheffield hospital has been awarded £500,000 in compensation.

Now aged 15, he was still in the womb when he had a brain haemorrhage and suffered "massive bleeding", the High Court in London heard.

"Nobody knows why," the teenager's barrister Simeon Maskrey QC said.

The NHS trust concerned agreed to settle his claim without making any admission of liability.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust denied clinical negligence played any part in the injuries.

Royal Hallamshire Hospital staff also mistakenly thought the baby was suffering from leukaemia and a genetic heart defect, Mr Maskrey said.

'Die was cast'

The boy's condition was considered so dire his parents accepted doctors should not intervene and labour should run its course.

Mr Maskrey said his case was that their decision had been based on doctors' "incorrect assumptions" and intervention had in fact been necessary.

He also said bleeding continued after the boy's delivery, resulting in "secondary damage" that could have been avoided.

More stories from Yorkshire

NHS lawyers said appropriate advice and treatment had been given throughout and by the time of the boy's delivery, the "die was cast" and the damage had already been done.

The boy faces a lifetime of severe disability and Mr Maskrey said the settlement was a "reasonable outcome" for him and his family.

NHS counsel Philip Havers QC expressed the trust's "very great regret" and said its chief executive would be writing a letter of sympathy to the boy's parents.

Judge Margaret Obi approved the settlement and said she hoped the payout would give "some comfort" to the teenager and his family.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.