Sheffield's Blitz memorial walk launches at bombed sites
A heritage trail has been set up to take people on a tour of Sheffield's most heavily bombed areas during the blitz in 1940.
The Sheffield Blitz Heritage Trail was created with Heritage Lottery funding to link 12 different sites in the city.
Hundreds died during German Luftwaffe raids on Sheffield between 12 and 15 December, 1940.
The site of Atkinson's department store on The Moor, razed to the ground at the time, is the gateway to trail.
Other sites include Sheffield City Hall, Devonshire Green, the Central Library and Bramall Lane football ground.
Historian Neil Anderson has also written a book, Countdown to the Sheffield Blitz, about the impact on the city.
Sheffield Blitz Trail sites
- Sheffield City Hall is still scarred by shrapnel on its outside pillars
- Atkinsons department store was razed to the ground and the rest of The Moor shopping area was virtually flattened
- Around 70 people died when The Marples Hotel on Fitzalan Square was hit on 12 December 1940. Some bodies are thought to still be buried beneath
- Devonshire Green: Mr Anderson said: "People know Devonshire Green as a park nowadays, but in 1940 it was a thriving area of back-to-back housing, totally devastated by the Blitz."
- Sheffield Central Library on Surrey Street, still bears a huge crack in the entrance way from when the nearby Marples Hotel was hit. It was the hub of the relief effort, where people went if they had lost loved ones or their homes
Source: Neil Anderson, Sheffield Blitz Heritage Trail
Mr Anderson said family memoirs inspired him to commemorate the Blitz.
"My grandma talked about Sheffield during the war and in the Blitz. It piqued my imagination and I realised how little there is to mark the sacrifices here," he said.
The app means the trail can be a "legacy" for all ages, Mr Anderson said.
An 80-year old teddy bear, the last item to be sold before the store was destroyed, was taken back to Atkinsons for the trail launch.
Mr Teddy Dodgson, was a Christmas present for Brenda Spencer whose father rushed into Atkinsons just before it closed.
