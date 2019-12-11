Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Fahim Hersi died in hospital after he was stabbed outside Sheffield Cineworld in September 2018

A man who stabbed another man to death outside a cinema has been jailed.

Fahim Hersi, 23, died after a fight outside Sheffield Cineworld in September 2018.

Noel Ramsey, 22, was part-way through his trial for murder at Sheffield Crown Court when the judge accepted his guilty plea to manslaughter on Tuesday.

He has been jailed for five years. Layton Morris, 22, was also jailed for six months after pleading guilty to assisting an offender.

Morris had been accused of disposing of the knife used to stab Mr Hersi.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Noel Ramsey, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter, was also stabbed in the fight

During the trial, the jury heard Mr Hersi, from the Broomhall area of Sheffield, and Ramsey, of Nottingham Street in Burngreave, clashed outside the cinema at Valley Centertainment in Don Valley.

Both had gone to watch a film separately, each with a group of friends.

The court heard there was "bad feeling" between Ramsey and another man in Mr Hersi's group and violence erupted in the car park.

Image caption A fight broke out between two groups outside Cineworld at Valley Centertainment in September 2018

South Yorkshire Police said Ramsey was initially stabbed in the leg and when his attacker dropped the knife and walked away, he was approached by Mr Hersi.

Ramsey then stabbing Mr Hersi in the chest. He died in hospital.

Police said the stabbings were a "stark reminder of the tragedy that can result from carrying a knife".

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Layton Morris was sentenced to six months in prison for assisting an offender

