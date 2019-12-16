Man found dead in Doncaster house

A man has been found dead in a house in South Yorkshire and a police investigation is under way.

The body of the 51-year-old was found inside a property in Craganour Place, Denaby Main, Doncaster, on Sunday evening, said South Yorkshire Police.

It came after calls to the force about the man's welfare.

The death of the man, who has not been identified, is being treated as suspicious. A post mortem examination is to take place, said police.

More stories from Yorkshire

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.