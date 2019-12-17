Image copyright Google Image caption Police said Jerry Appicella was involved in an incident near the Go Local shop

Three girls have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 51-year-old man in Doncaster.

Jerry Appicella, whose body was found inside a property on Craganour Place on Sunday night, died from head injuries.

Police said "three juveniles" from Doncaster had been arrested but would not release their ages.

It is believed Mr Appicella was the victim of a "targeted attack" and that he had been involved in an altercation with a group before his death.

South Yorkshire Police said the altercation with a group of males and females took place on Tuesday 3 December in an alleyway leading to Hickleton Street in Denaby Main.

Inquiries suggest he then walked home where his body was found at the weekend.

Senior investigating officer Simon Palmer said: "The death of Mr Appicella has naturally caused a great deal of distress and concern within what is a close-knit community."

"I would like to reassure people living in Denaby Main and the wider Doncaster area that our investigation is progressing at speed and we are committed to identifying those responsible for Mr Appicella's death."

