Image copyright Sheffield City Council Image caption An artist's impression of how the former courtroom could look

Plans have been approved to redevelop a former courthouse in Sheffield and create "pod" hotel rooms and apartments.

The Grade II-listed Old Town Hall near Castlegate was built in 1808 and has been empty since 1996.

Sheffield City Council planners have said the building can be developed while "preserving it as much as possible".

It was formerly the city's courthouse and town hall.

The building was placed on the Victorian Society's list of most at-risk buildings in the UK in 2007 and bought in March by Aestrom.

The application is for serviced apartments, shops, cafes and hotel rooms in the 42,000 sq ft (3,900 sq m) building.

Image copyright Friends of Sheffield Old Town Hall Image caption Wood panelling and benches from the original courthouse will be reused in the development

Image copyright Friends of Sheffield Old Town Hall Image caption The Old Town Hall in the city centre has been empty since 1996

Efe Omu, from Aestrom, said it was a "huge honour" to develop a building of "such historical significance".

"I am thrilled to be able to breathe new life into the building and it is my mission to be sympathetic to its importance to Sheffield," he said.

"I intend to retain the features of the building, including restoration where needed."

A souk market is also planned for the basement.

Cllr Mazher Iqbal said the Old Town Hall was "significant" to Sheffield's history.

"Because it's in the heart of our rapidly-evolving Castlegate quarter, [the council] has committed significant time and effort to ensuring its future viability," he added.

The council has approved other developments around Castlegate, with businesses such as Castle House (Kolider) and Grey to Green moving into the area.

Castle Market was demolished in 2013 and archaeological excavations on Sheffield Castle beneath were completed earlier this year.

Image copyright Friends of Sheffield Old Town Hall Image caption The heritage statement for the development said some areas had "deteriorated to an unsafe condition"

