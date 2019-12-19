Image copyright Graves Park Animal Farm Image caption The pygmy goats were found dead by staff in October

A petting zoo where four goats were killed is to spend £20,000 on a 8ft (2.5m) high security fence.

The pygmy goats were found dead in October by staff at Graves Park Animal Farm in Sheffield.

The improved security is part of a £262,000 improvement scheme at the farm run by Sheffield City Council.

Other work will included improving the animal pens and staff accommodation, building new pathways, revamping play areas and building a new toilet block.

The farm, which is situated within Graves Park, has many rare breeds of cattle, pigs, chickens and donkeys.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council has found an additional £20,000 to pay for the new fence.

Image copyright Graves Park Animal Farm Image caption Police are still appealing for information about the killings

In a report, council officers said: "Following the killing of four goats, officers have had to review the options for improving security at the farm.

"Previous break-ins to the farm area have resulted in a lamb being stolen and damage to, and loss of merchandise from the farm shop."

Staff found the animals dead on 20 October. The farm said they had been killed overnight by "persons unknown".

South Yorkshire Police said it was still appealing for information.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.