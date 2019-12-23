Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Charles met rescue workers on the outskirts of the South Yorkshire village of Fishlake

Prince Charles has been visiting South Yorkshire to meet people affected by last month's floods.

He met firefighters, police officers and soldiers at the village of Fishlake, near Doncaster, and toured the worst-affected areas.

Hundreds of home were evacuated and businesses were affected when a month's worth of rain fell in 24 hours, causing the River Don to burst its banks.

About 200 Army personnel helped support the flood effort.

The Prince has made a donation to the flood relief fund, Clarence House said.

Asked by a reporter about his father the Duke of Edinburgh as he walked into the village, Charles said: "He's being looked after very well in hospital.

"At the moment that's all we know," he added.

As part of his visit, Charles had a beer at the Hare and Hounds pub, which was at the centre of the flood relief effort in the village, even sending food around to stranded residents.

He sipped from a half-pint glass before moving on to the village church, which also acted as a relief hub.

Many villagers whose properties are still uninhabitable will spend Christmas away from their homes.

Others will mark the holiday in mobile homes, static caravans and campervans provided by insurance companies.

