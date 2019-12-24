A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 51-year-old man.

The body of Jerry Appicella was found at a property in Craganour Place, Denaby Main, Doncaster, on 15 December.

Police believe he was involved in an altercation on 3 December in an alleyway leading to Hickleton Street in Denaby Main.

The boy appeared at Sheffield Crown Court earlier and was remanded in custody for a hearing on 2 January.

Shea Nicholson, 19, of Lincoln Close, Denaby Main, and Martel Brown, 23, of no fixed address, have also been charged with murder.

They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court in January.

Police have made a further arrest on suspicion of murder and drugs offences as part of the investigation.

An 18-year-old man is being questioned by police.

