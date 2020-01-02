Image copyright Family handout Image caption Police have appealed for anyone who saw Isaiah Usen-Satchell to contact them

A teenager who suffered fatal stab wounds in Sheffield on New Year's Day has been named by police as Isaiah Usen-Satchell.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital after reports of a fight between a group of men at about 04:20 GMT in St Aidans Road in the Norfolk Park area.

Police said he suffered slash wounds to his arms and legs and died as a result of an injury near his wrist.

Three men, two aged 18 and one aged 20, are being held on suspicion of murder.

Image caption A police presence remained in the area on Thursday

All three of the arrested men are from Rotherham, the force said.

Det Ch Insp Jude Ashmore said the motive for the attack was not known but it was believed those involved knew each other.

She said: "Officers remain in the St Aidans Road area today carrying out house-to-house inquiries and searching the area as we work to piece together exactly what happened.

"A priority for us is also establishing the victim's movements late on New Year's Eve and into New Year's Day."

Ch Supt Stuart Barton, district commander for Sheffield, said the death had caused "great distress within the community" and officers would be in the area for reassurance for the coming week.