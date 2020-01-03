Isaiah Usen-Satchell: Murder arrests over New Year's Day stabbing
Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death on New Year's Day.
Isaiah Usen-Satchell, 18, was taken to hospital after an altercation between a group of men on St Aidan's Road in the Norfolk Park area of Sheffield.
He suffered slash wounds to his arms and legs and died as a result of an injury near his wrist, police said.
Two men, aged 22 and 27, both from Rotherham, were separately arrested overnight and on Friday.
Three other men, two aged 18 and one aged 20, previously arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail, South Yorkshire Police said.
Det Ch Insp Jude Ashmore said the motive for the attack was not known but it was believed those involved knew each other.
Mr Usen-Satchell was studying business at Leeds Trinity University.
The university tweeted to say staff and students were "incredibly shocked and saddened at the sad loss".
