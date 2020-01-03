Image copyright Family handout Image caption Isaiah Usen-Satchell was stabbed to death early on New Year's Day

Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death on New Year's Day.

Isaiah Usen-Satchell, 18, was taken to hospital after an altercation between a group of men on St Aidan's Road in the Norfolk Park area of Sheffield.

He suffered slash wounds to his arms and legs and died as a result of an injury near his wrist, police said.

Two men, aged 22 and 27, both from Rotherham, were separately arrested overnight and on Friday.

Three other men, two aged 18 and one aged 20, previously arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail, South Yorkshire Police said.

Image caption A police investigation was carried out in the area after the stabbing

Det Ch Insp Jude Ashmore said the motive for the attack was not known but it was believed those involved knew each other.

Mr Usen-Satchell was studying business at Leeds Trinity University.

The university tweeted to say staff and students were "incredibly shocked and saddened at the sad loss".

Skip Twitter post by @LeedsTrinity He had such a presence on campus and in class. He was a real character with a big personality and will be deeply missed.



A Book of Condolence for Isaiah will be available in the University Chapel, for students and staff to write messages for Isaiah's family.

