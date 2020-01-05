Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Staniforth Road just before 17:00 GMT

A 28-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to the Staniforth Road area of the city just before 17:00 GMT on Saturday.

South Yorkshire Police said the man had been injured in his upper body.

Police said Staniforth Road was closed while officers carried out a forensic examination and conducted house-to-house inquiries.

The force said no arrests had been made, and appealed for witnesses to get in touch.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.