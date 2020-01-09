Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Murder arrests over Doncaster toddler death

  • 9 January 2020
Image caption Emergency services were called to a house in Bosworth Road in Adwick on Wednesday

Two people have been arrested over the death of a two-year-old boy.

Emergency services were called to a house in Bosworth Road, Adwick, Doncaster, on Wednesday following reports the boy was in cardiac arrest.

He was taken to hospital but died on Thursday. A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.

A man, aged 36, and a 32-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

Det Ch Insp James Axe said: "We are working hard to establish the exact circumstances leading up to this child's death."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

