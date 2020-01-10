Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Keigan O'Brien died in hospital on Thursday

Detectives investigating the murder of a two-year-old boy have revealed he died from head injuries.

Keigan O'Brien was taken to hospital after police were called to a house in Bosworth Road, Adwick, Doncaster, at about 11:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Police said the boy was in cardiac arrest. He remained in a critical condition but died the next day.

A 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

A post-mortem examination concluded Keigan died as a result of head injuries, South Yorkshire Police said.

Det Ch Insp James Axe said: "A great deal of people will be affected by Keigan's death and my thoughts are with his loved ones and those within the local and wider community.

"I'd please ask that their privacy is respected and people continue to be mindful of what they are posting on social media platforms to prevent any further distress.

"Our investigation is continuing, with specialist officers carrying out a number of enquiries to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this absolutely tragic incident."

He appealed for anyone with "concerns or information" to contact the force.

