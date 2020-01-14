Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Keigan O'Brien died in hospital of head injuries, police said

A woman and her partner will go on trial later this year charged with the murder of her two-year-old son.

Keigan O'Brien was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a house in Bosworth Road, Doncaster on 8 January.

He was believed to be in cardiac arrest and died the next day. A post-mortem examination found he died from head injuries, South Yorkshire Police said.

Sarah O'Brien, 32, and Martin Currie, 36, will stand trial in October.

The defendants, both of Bosworth Road, Doncaster, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.

No pleas were entered and they were remanded into custody to appear in court for a further hearing on 18 May.

A provisional trial date was set for 5 October.

