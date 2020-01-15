Image caption The boy was standing by shops in Northern Avenue when he was shot

A second man has been arrested after a 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg in South Yorkshire.

The child, who is in a stable condition in hospital, was hit in the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield at about 15:45 GMT on Sunday.

The injured boy was "an innocent bystander", police said.

The 25-year-old is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A 30-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of the same offences on Tuesday remains in custody, police said.

Speaking earlier this week, Assistant Chief Constable Tim Forber said: "It's really important to say that we do not believe that the victim or his friends were the target and they are entirely innocent bystanders to this incident."

"It appears that they have been caught in the line of fire of a targeted attack," he added.

Mr Forber said he believed a man was the target of the attack, which was thought to be related to a fall-out between two organised crime groups.

