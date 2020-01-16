Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Leiws Bagshaw, 21, died from stab wounds to his chest

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death by a teenage drug dealer and three other men after confronting them over an attack on his father, a court heard

Lewis Bagshaw was stabbed twice in the chest during the attack in Piper Crescent, Sheffield, on 21 July 2019 before collapsing in a nearby garden.

A jury heard how on the day he died he had challenged the four accused about an assault on his father linked to a row about drugs a few weeks earlier.

All four deny murdering Mr Bagshaw.

Nicki Humphrey, 42, Jervaise Bennett, 20, Callum Ramsey, 18, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, are on trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Prosecutor Nicholas Campbell QC said two of the accused, Mr Humphrey and the 17-year-old - a known drug dealer - had attacked Mr Bagshaw's father, Darren Cutts, in May 2019 in a row about £200 worth of crack cocaine, fracturing his skull.

The barrister said on the day Mr Bagshaw died he had confronted the boy over the attack.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Bagshaw was attacked in Piper Crescent on 21 July 2019

Shortly after 22:00 BST that day, the boy, Mr Humphrey, Mr Bennett and Mr Ramsey, had met on Southey Avenue and driven to Piper Crescent where they saw Mr Bagshaw getting out of a car.

Mr Campbell told jurors Mr Bagshaw was then attacked and chased into a nearby garden where he collapsed from his injuries. He later died in hospital.

"The prosecution can't say precisely where Lewis Bagshaw was when he was stabbed [and] there's no surviving witness to say who wielded the knife," he told jurors.

"[But] the prosecution case is that it's on the wider context of the evidence we can be sure that the intention of those who were chasing Lewis Bagshaw ... was to ensure that he was seriously injured."

Mr Humphrey, of Avenue Grove, Harrogate, Mr Bennett, of Bishopholme Close, Sheffield, Mr Ramsey, of Batworth Drive, Sheffield, and the 17-year-old boy, of no fixed abode, all deny murder.

Mr Humphrey also denies a charge of causing GBH to Mr Cutts while the 17-year-old has pleaded guilty to the offence.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.