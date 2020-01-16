Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption The crash happened on a roundabout in Sheffield in May 2018

Two drivers have been sentenced for a crash which wrecked two sports cars worth a total of £250,000.

The Porsche and Ferrari collided at a roundabout in Sheffield in May 2018, writing off both vehicles.

Witnesses told police the pair had been driving "racing style" in the lead-up to the crash.

Carl Hartley, 32, who was driving the Ferrari, and Porsche driver Henry James Hibbs, 27, were given suspended jail sentences at Sheffield Crown Court.

Hibbs suffered minor injuries in the crash, while Hartley fled from the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Porsche driver Henry James Hibbs received minor injuries in the crash

He later turned himself into the police, but said the crash had taken place because his brakes had failed.

Police said extensive checks found no damage to the vehicle's brakes, and investigators also discovered that the Ferrari's airbags had deployed with the car travelling at 68mph (109kph).

Hibbs, of New Ollerton, Nottinghamshire, was found guilty of dangerous driving, while Hartley from Swadlincote, Derbyshire, admitted the same offence at the start of the trial, the force added.

Hibbs was handed a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and 220 hours' unpaid work. He was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Hartley was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for two years, and was ordered to undergo 200 hours' unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for two years.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Ferrari drive Carl Hartley fled the scene of the crash, police said

PC Rod McEnery said: "Numerous witnesses came forward, all highlighting the 'dangerous', 'unsafe' and 'racing style' behaviour that the drivers had been showcasing across South Yorkshire.

"Vehicles racing and travelling at speed are a dangerous combination and this collision could have seriously injured the drivers and innocent road users.

"I hope Hibbs and Hartley reflect on what consequences their actions could have had."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.