A judge has criticised South Yorkshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service after a teenager had to wait almost two years to be sentenced.

The teen was arrested in March 2018, aged 17, on drugs offences but was not charged for 11 months and did not appear in court until October 2019.

Judge David Dixon described the delay in the case as "utterly disgraceful".

The CPS said there was no delay on its part. The BBC has approached South Yorkshire Police for a comment.

Judge Dixon launched his scathing attack at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday when sentencing the now 19-year-old man.

The court heard the teenager had been caught "red-handed" with seven wraps of heroin and nine wraps of crack cocaine, a "dealer phone" and £115 in cash.

Judge Dixon said it was "all the evidence the police and prosecution needed to charge you on the spot", but no details were passed to the CPS by police until February 2019.

He said: "What happened in your case was utterly deplorable and South Yorkshire Police and the CPS locally are both at fault.

"The police did nothing, they did absolutely nothing for 11 months."

The court heard his case was then "passed backwards and forwards" between the police and CPS until he was finally charged in October 2019.

Judge Dixon said the delay meant the defendant had been left "hanging" for almost two years to learn his fate.

He said: "Judges are told that we should prioritise the young [but] that was not possible because of the failings of the Crown and the police.

"I'm so upset and so appalled by the extent of the problems that are going on.

"This is a very sad day for the police and CPS."

In a statement, a CPS spokesperson said: "There was no delay on the part of the CPS."

The teenager, from Sheffield, admitted the offences and was given a 22-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

