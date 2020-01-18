Image caption The boy was standing by shops in Northern Avenue when he was shot

Police investigating the shooting of a 12-year-old boy in South Yorkshire have charged a man with attempted murder.

Stephen Dunford was detained after the boy, an "innocent bystander", was hit in the leg in in the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield, last Sunday.

Mr Dunford, of Fellbrigg Road, Sheffield is due to appear before magistrates in the city later.

He was remanded in custody and is also accused of being in possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The boy, who remains in a stable condition in hospital, needed surgery for a wound to his left thigh.

He was injured when a gun was fired from a moving car, at about 15:45 GMT, South Yorkshire Police said.

The victim was with three friends, aged 13, 15 and 16, when he was injured outside a sandwich shop in Northern Avenue.

