Image caption A report found at least 1,400 children were subjected to sexual abuse in Rotherham

An investigation has found South Yorkshire Police did not do enough to protect a girl in Rotherham from sexual abuse, a newspaper has reported.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said officers "took insufficient action", according to a leaked report obtained by the Times.

A woman complained to the IOPC about the police investigation into her abuse complaints when she was a child.

The force said it accepted the report's findings.

'Disappointing'

The complainant was repeatedly abused over several years from 2003.

The watchdog's report said it was "very clear that you were sexually exploited by Asian men" and upheld a complaint that police "took insufficient action to prevent you from harm", the Times said.

A chief inspector, whom the paper said the IOPC had been unable to identify, is alleged to have said the force was aware abuse had been taking place in the town for about 30 years, adding: "With it being Asians, we can't afford for this to be coming out."

In a statement, the force said: "South Yorkshire Police accepts the findings of this report and have been working to address the issues it raises since the publication of the Jay Report in 2014.

"After such a lengthy IOPC investigation it is disappointing that no individual officer has been identified as this is not something we would tolerate in today's force."

A report in 2014 by Prof Alexis Jay found at least 1,400 children were subjected to sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013, predominantly by men of Pakistani heritage.

Steve Noonan from the IOPC said the watchdog had "completed more than 90% of the inquiries" as part of its investigation into abuse in Rotherham.

"At the conclusion of all of our investigations we intend to publish an overarching report covering all of the findings, outcomes and learning from our work on Operation Linden," he said.

