The M1 motorway has been closed in South Yorkshire by a serious crash.

The southbound carriageway has been disrupted between J36 at Tankersley and J35A at Stocksbridge since 05:40 GMT.

Traffic stuck between the junctions is being turned around and there is about 0.6 miles (1km) of traffic to be turned round, said Highways England.

Traffic is being diverted off the motorway via the A61 and A616, drivers are expected to face disruption and longer journey times.

Traffic is currently queuing about 5 miles (8km) back to J38 Haigh, said Highways England.

