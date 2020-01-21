Image caption The boy was standing by shops in Northern Avenue when he was shot

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder over the shooting of a 12-year-old boy.

The child, an "innocent bystander", needed surgery after he was hit in the leg in the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield on 12 January.

The 42-year-old woman is also being held on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A man, 25, has been charged with attempted murder over the shooting and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court later.

Stephen Dunford, of Fellbrigg Road in Sheffield, also faces a charge of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Two 30-year-old men, who were arrested last week on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, have been released on bail.

South Yorkshire Police said the boy had been released from hospital but is still undergoing medical treatment.

He was with three friends, aged 13, 15 and 16, outside a sandwich shop in Northern Avenue when he was injured by a gun fired from a moving car.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.