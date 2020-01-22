Image copyright Gov.uk Image caption Smart motorways are controlled by computers which constantly monitor the road and can change the speed limit on their own

An MP has called for smart motorways to be halted after a spate of deaths on the M1 close to her constituency.

Five people have died in 10 months on 16 miles of "all lanes running" on the M1 in South Yorkshire.

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion told a debate in Westminster "it is totally unacceptable to risk lives in the name of cost savings".

In October 2019 Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told MPs: "We know people are dying on smart motorways".

Ms Champion told the debate: "The safety of motorists must always be paramount… it is totally unacceptable to risk lives in the name of cost savings."

The MP asked the government to "take the opportunity of a recently announced review into smart motorways to change course and prevent further loss of life".

Ms Champion added: "There is no evidence that shows me that All Lanes Running (ALR) can ever be delivered safely.

"I therefore strongly believe the government must stop the rollout with immediate effect."

She highlighted the death of her constituent, Jason Mercer who died following an accident on the motorway when he was subsequently hit by a lorry.

Mr Mercer and Alexandru Murgreanu, aged 22, from Mansfield were killed when they were knocked down by a HGV following a crash near junction 34 of the M1 in South Yorkshire in June 2019.

The stretch of road is classed as an all lanes running (ALR) motorway, meaning there is no hard shoulder in operation.

Mr Mercer's widow Claire is bringing legal action against Highways England over the use of smart motorways.

Previously Highways England boss Jim O'Sullivan warned "dynamic" smart motorways are "too complicated" for drivers.

The Automobile Association (AA), in common with other recovery agencies, says it cannot deal with stranded vehicles in "live lanes" on motorways.

