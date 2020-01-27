Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption There have been extra police patrols in Arbourthorne since the shooting

A second man has been charged in connection with the shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Sheffield.

The child, an "innocent bystander", was hit in the leg in a drive-by shooting in Arbourthorne on 12 January.

Devon Gregory, 23, of Heeley Green, is due in court later charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Stephen Dunford, 25, of Fellbrigg Road, Sheffield, has also appeared in court on the same charges.

South Yorkshire Police said six people in total have now been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail.

Other than the two charged they are two 30-year-old men, one 22-year-old man and one 42-year-old woman.​

Image caption The boy was with three friends outside a sandwich shop on Northern Avenue when he was shot from a moving car

Residents called a public meeting on the estate on Wednesday night, saying there had been an escalation of violence on Arbourthorne over the past year and many people feel police have not done enough.

Ch Supt Stuart Barton told the meeting he could be held "personally accountable" if extra patrols are not put on the estate.

The boy was with three friends outside a sandwich shop on Northern Avenue when he was hit in the thigh by a bullet fired from a moving car.

He has now been released from hospital but is still receiving medical treatment.

Police are continuing to appeal for information. Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

