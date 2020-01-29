Sheffield could get Yorkshire's tallest tower

Image copyright Staniforth Architects Image caption The proposed tower block would be built on land bound by Rockingham Street, Wellington Street and Trafalgar Street in Sheffield city centre

The title of "Yorkshire's tallest building" could move from Leeds to Sheffield.

Sheffield City Council planners approved outline plans for a 38-storey tower on Rockingham Street in Sheffield city centre on Monday.

At 117m (394ft), the new block would be 5m (16ft) higher than Yorkshire's current tallest building, Bridgewater Place in Leeds.

The block would include a gym, cinema and 1,230 residential rooms.

More Yorkshire stories

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The block would be built on land bordered by Rockingham Street, Trafalgar Street and Wellington Street

Existing buildings on the land, which is between Rockingham Street, Wellington Street and Trafalgar Street, would be demolished to make way for the mixed-use building.

Bridgwater Place is soon to be overtaken as Leeds' tallest building by a new 114m (375ft) student block, Altus House.

The Sheffield planning meeting also discussed several significant city centre schemes, plus two new supermarkets near Hillsborough and a natural burial ground in Stannington.

Image caption Bridgewater Place in Leeds is soon to be overtaken by a new 114m (375ft) student block, Altus House in Leeds

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.