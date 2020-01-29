Image caption The school bus crashed into the barbers shop in Handsworth Road, Sheffield

Two children have been taken to hospital after a school bus crashed into a barbers shop.

The bus, carrying 25 pupils, crashed in Handsworth Road, Sheffield, at about 07:45 GMT.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said two children were taken to hospital, and 17 "walking wounded" had been assessed by paramedics.

The school bus is thought to have been taking pupils to Sheffield Girls' High School and Birkdale School, Broomhill.

Image caption The single-decker bus was carrying 25 pupils to school in Broomhill

South Yorkshire Police said there were no serious injuries.

BBC Radio Sheffield reporter Simon Thake, at the scene, said six fire engines and six police cars were there.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said three ambulances and three rapid response vehicles were called.

The uninjured children were taken to a fire service training centre on Beaver Hill Road where their parents could collect them.

The barbers - called Stay Fresh - was closed at the time of the crash.

'Lost for words'

Owner Stacey Swift said the shop had been opened less than a year and feared they had "lost everything" in the crash.

She added: "I've not seen all of the damage yet as they won't let me in. I can't believe it. I'm lost for words."

Co-owner Neville Clarke said it was lucky nobody had been inside at the time of the crash.

He said: "I got a call from a customer saying, 'There's a bus in the front of your shop'."

Emergency services said they would stay at the scene for some time to secure the shop.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.