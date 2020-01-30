Image caption The prison was 'badly overcrowded with worrying levels of violence and a ready availability of drugs' the report said.

Prison inspectors have called for action over the levels of violence, deaths and self-harm in a jail.

Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke said he was very concerned by the "increased levels of self-harm" and the number of deaths at HMP Doncaster.

The South Yorkshire category B jail and young offender institution holds about 1,100 male criminals.

But inspectors praised the "consistent leadership" and some improved facilities at the Serco-run prison.

About a quarter of the inmates at the jail are convicted sex offenders and it was was "badly overcrowded with worrying levels of violence and a ready availability of drugs", according to the prison inspection report.

Mr Clarke said: "We were very concerned by the increased levels of self-harm, and by the fact that there had been five self-inflicted deaths in the year leading up to the inspection."

He said "tragically there was another shortly after the inspection", which was carried out in September 2019.

A downward trend in assaults was "welcome" but levels were still higher than during the previous inspection and higher than at similar prisons, inspectors said.

About 700 inmates - a third of whom were under 25 - were doubled up in cells designed to hold just one person, Mr Clarke said.

Image caption Contraband items are sometimes smuggled into prisons by visitors or members of staff

The report added: "As such, it was hardly surprising that at times staff struggled to maintain control.

"The leadership and staff have worked extremely hard and their determination to succeed and generate a safe and decent environment is clear for all to see.

"Despite the problems we found during this inspection, there is good reason to hope that the establishment should be able to maintain and indeed improve its performance in the future."

