Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption It is believed Martin Radford died at some point between 27 March and 2 April 2015

Police investigating the death of a man whose remains were found by children on farmland two years ago said it was an "incredibly complex" inquiry.

The skull and bones of Martin Radford, 57, were discovered at Swaithe, near Barnsley, on 4 February 2018.

He was last seen alive on 27 March 2015. Tests could not provide a cause of death.

Detectives said they had "limited information" about Mr Radford's movements.

He was living in the Kingstone area of Barnsley and was known to police for anti-social behaviour linked to his drug and alcohol abuse.

Image caption Martin Radford's skull and bones were found by children playing in a field

His bones were discovered in a field near to a property off Mitchell's Street.

South Yorkshire Police have been treating his death as unexplained.

Det Insp Rob Platts said he believed somebody knew what happened to him.

He said numerous inquiries had led him to suggest Mr Radford, who may have also been known as Ziggy or Ragsy, had attended an appointment in March 2015 when he was "withdrawing money from his account".

"However in the beginning of April 2015 we know that a payment into his account wasn't withdrawn, which wasn't like Martin, and it's around that time that we believe he's disappeared and it's that time we're asking members of the public to try and think back hard."

Image caption Det Insp Rob Platts says officers still needed help to find out how Mr Radford died

Mr Platts said police were trying to find out who he was with at the time of his disappearance and why he was in the Swaithe area.

"I believe there's somebody out there that will know more and what happened to him, which may have resulted in his death... I would encourage them to come to the police and tell us what they know.

"As I'm sure you can appreciate, this lack of information is incredibly frustrating and will be most upsetting for members of Martin's family as well."

A coroner at an inquest in December 2018 said the death was a mystery but ruled there was "no evidence of foul play".