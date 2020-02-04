Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Lewis Bagshaw, 21, died from stab wounds to his chest

A teenage boy has denied stabbing a man to death in a revenge attack over a row over an unpaid drugs debt.

Lewis Bagshaw died after being stabbed in the chest in the Southey area of Sheffield on 21 July 2019.

The 17-year-old accused of his murder told Sheffield Crown Court he was at the scene but had not attacked Mr Bagshaw.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is one of four people on trial over the murder.

Nicki Humphrey, 42, Jervaise Bennett, 20, Callum Ramsey, 18, and the teenager all deny Mr Bagshaw's murder.

Earlier in the trial the court heard Mr Humphrey and the 17-year-old had attacked Mr Bagshaw's father, Darren Cutts, in May 2019 in a row about £200 worth of crack cocaine, fracturing his skull.

'Wanted fight'

Gul Nawaz Hussain, defending, asked the boy about an incident with Mr Bagshaw earlier on the day of the murder in which Mr Bagshaw wanted a fight with the boy over the attack on his father, but the boy said he resisted.

Later that night, at about 22:00 BST, the teenager said he his co-accused, Mr Humphrey, lunged and "punched or pushed" Mr Bagshaw when they met on Piper Crescent.

He said he chased Mr Bagshaw into a nearby garden but ran back to the car when he realised he was alone.

Mr Bagshaw collapsed in the garden and died later in hospital of stab wounds to the chest.

The teenager said he had been told by the "bigger people" - his name for the drug dealers above him - that the row with Mr Bagshaw's father over a drugs debt "was all sorted".

'Everything sorted out'

Mr Hussain asked if the boy wanted revenge after Mr Bagshaw had confronted him over the attack on his father.

"No. I thought everything was sorted out," he said.

The teenager told the court he was involved in the world of drug dealing when he was 13.

The court heard the boy accused of his murder lived in a wealthy suburb until his parents split when he was nine.

He and his mother then moved to an estate in north Sheffield.

