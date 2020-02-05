Image caption The privately-run jail holds about 1,100 male criminals

A prison is having to change its locks after a set of keys were believed to have been stolen by an inmate.

They are understood to have been taken from a prison officer at HMP Doncaster in South Yorkshire last Wednesday.

Private firm Serco, which runs the Category B jail, said it would be paying for the "majority of locks" to be replaced.

A spokesman said there was no risk to the public and it was operating normally but with extra security.

Jail director Jerry Spencer said: "HMP Doncaster has additional measures in place until the security issue from last week is resolved.

"The incident is being referred to the police so it would be inappropriate to comment further at the moment."

The theft comes after an inspection report raised concerns about overcrowding, violence, deaths and drugs at the prison and young offender institution.

