Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Emergency services were called to the woman in the underpass at 19:55 GMT on Wednesday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who suffered a cardiac arrest in an underpass.

Emergency services were called to the victim in the underpass in Drummond Street, Rotherham, on Wednesday night.

The woman, in her 30s, was taken to hospital where she died. Police said a post-mortem examination was due to take place.

The 59-year-old from Rotherham has also been arrested on suspicion of robbery, South Yorkshire Police said.

