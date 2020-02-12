Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The students were on a teaching placement in Port Elizabeth when they were attacked

Eight university students and a member of staff from the UK have been robbed while on a placement in South Africa.

The group from Sheffield Hallam were travelling in a minibus when they were confronted by armed thieves on Monday in Port Elizabeth.

They flew into Cape Town on 2 February for a four-week teaching placement.

The university said arrangements were being made for the group - 12 students and the member of staff - to return to the UK.

One of the students said the armed raiders made off with jewellery, a phone and a bag.

Three students have already returned home and six are due to fly back to London on Thursday.

The university said the remaining students needed their passports to be replaced before they could leave.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "Our staff are supporting a group of British students who were robbed in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, and have arranged emergency travel documents so they can fly home safely."

A Sheffield Hallam University spokesman said: "A group of eight students and a member of staff were the victims of a robbery during a placement trip to South Africa.

"Thankfully, all students and staff are unharmed but are understandably very shaken by the incident which has been reported to local police.

"The placement trip has now been cancelled and the university is taking steps to bring them all back to the UK as soon as possible.

"University colleagues remain in regular contact with the students and staff in South Africa and with parents or guardians in the UK.

"We are providing a range of support in conjunction with our overseas emergency assistance partners."

